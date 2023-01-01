Fondation Bemberg

This luxurious museum of fine arts and historic design is housed within Toulouse’s most impressive hôtel particulier (private mansion), the Hôtel d'Assézat. On the 1st floor, velvet-walled rooms are packed with period furniture, paintings, statues and decorative objects, while the 2nd floor exhibits artworks spanning impressionist to expressionist schools of thought. There are sketches by Picasso and Toulouse-Lautrec, plus some minor works by Pissarro, Sisley and Egon Schiele.