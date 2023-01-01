Hôtel-Dieu

This charity hospital, founded in 1293 by Marguerite de Bourgogne (wife of Charles d’Anjou), is most famous for its vast, barrel-vaulted patients' hall. Housed inside are Marguerite’s tomb, an unusual sculpture of the Virgin Mary with the Old Testament's Burning Bush, and an extraordinary 15th-century Entombment of Christ. Unfortunately, the hospital and its small attached museum were closed to the public in 2018 and remain off-limits until further notice; check with Tonnerre's tourist office for current status.