Tonnerre's newest attraction is this house-museum, once home to the colourful Chevalier d'Éon, a gender-bending 18th-century diplomat and spy. The chevalier spent nearly half of his life assuming the role of a woman and dressing accordingly, spreading the fame of Tonnerre's wines across Europe during stints in St Petersburg and London. Access is by guided visit only (in French), led by the affable Philippe Luyt.