Petit Pontigny

Yonne

The 12th-century cellar of Petit Pontigny (viewable from the exterior only) was once used by Pontigny's Cistercian monks to ferment wine.

  • Fontenay Abbey.

    Abbaye de Fontenay

    29.84 MILES

    Founded in 1118 and enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site, Fontenay Abbey offers a fascinating glimpse of the austere, serene surroundings in which…

  • Entrance of Saint Mary Magadalene abbey in Vezelay, France.

    Basilique Ste-Madeleine

    23.98 MILES

    Founded in the AD 880s on a former Roman and Carolingian site, Vézelay's stunning hilltop basilica was rebuilt between the 11th and 13th centuries. On the…

  • Pontigny Abbey.

    Abbaye de Pontigny

    7.89 MILES

    Founded in 1114, Abbaye de Pontigny rises from the lush mustard fields 15km north of Chablis. The spectacular abbatiale (abbey church) is one of the last…

  • Saint Germain Abbey in Auxerre.

    Abbaye St-Germain

    10.65 MILES

    This ancient abbey with its dramatic flying buttresses began as a basilica above the tomb of St Germain, the 5th-century bishop who made Auxerre an…

  • Fosse Dionne - the karst spring located in the center of Tonnerre, France.

    Fosse Dionne

    8.46 MILES

    Some 200L of water per second gushes from Fosse Dionne, a natural spring near the centre of Tonnerre that was sacred to the Celts and whose vivid blue…

  • The clock tower in Auxerre, France.

    Tour de l'Horloge

    10.83 MILES

    In the heart of Auxerre's partly medieval commercial precinct, the golden, spire-topped Tour de l'Horloge was built in 1483 as part of the city's…

  • Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    16.98 MILES

    The Italian Renaissance makes a cameo appearance at this imposing château, built in the 1540s by celebrated Italian architect Serlio. The richly painted…

  • Le Château de Bazoches

    Le Château de Bazoches

    29.75 MILES

    Le Château de Bazoches sits magnificently on a hillside with views to Vézelay, 12km to the north. Built in the 13th century and visited by royalty…

1. Synagogue

0.19 MILES

For a free tour of this lovingly restored 16th-century synagogue, just knock on the door during regular opening hours.

2. Église St-Martin

0.33 MILES

The 12th- and 13th-century Gothic Église St-Martin, first founded in the 9th century by monks fleeing the Norman attacks on Tours, is two short blocks…

5. Hôtel-Dieu

8.65 MILES

This charity hospital, founded in 1293 by Marguerite de Bourgogne (wife of Charles d’Anjou), is most famous for its vast, barrel-vaulted patients' hall…

6. Musée Chevalier d'Éon

8.79 MILES

Tonnerre's newest attraction is this house-museum, once home to the colourful Chevalier d'Éon, a gender-bending 18th-century diplomat and spy. The…

7. Église St-Pierre

10.61 MILES

Marked by Gothic architectural elements, this church between the river and the medieval centre is a prominent Auxerre landmark.

