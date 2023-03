Dominating the northern edge of the tranquil riverside village of Tanlay, the elegant French Renaissance-style Château de Tanlay is surrounded by a wide moat and elaborately carved outbuildings. Guided tours of the interior are offered in French and English; highlights include the Grande Galerie, whose walls and ceiling are completely covered with trompe l'œil. Look for it 10km east of Tonnerre, via the D905 and D965.