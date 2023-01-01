This sensational interactive museum and historic theme park is well worth the drive from Dijon (67km) or Semur-en-Auxois (16km). This was the historic site of Alésia, the camp where Vercingétorix, the chief of the Gaulish coalitions, was defeated by Julius Caesar after a long siege. The defeat marked the end of the Gallic/Celtic heritage in France. You can visit the well-organised interpretative centre as well as the vestiges of the Gallo-Roman city that developed after the battle.

The MuséoParc Alésia also offers entertaining programs and workshops for kids.