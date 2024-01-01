This thoughtfully organised museum invites visitors to contemplate the interplay between humans and the Morvan's landscapes over the centuries. Exhibits include a room-sized maquette of the park and the Salle des Panoramas, where touchscreens offer a chance to scan through photos of the region past and present. Displays are mainly in French.
Maison des Hommes et des Paysages
Burgundy
