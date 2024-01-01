Collégiale Notre Dame

Côte d'Or

LoginSave

A stained-glass window (1927) and a plaque commemorating American soldiers who fell in France in WWI are inside this twin-towered, Gothic collegiate church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fontenay Abbey.

    Abbaye de Fontenay

    10.63 MILES

    Founded in 1118 and enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site, Fontenay Abbey offers a fascinating glimpse of the austere, serene surroundings in which…

  • Entrance of Saint Mary Magadalene abbey in Vezelay, France.

    Basilique Ste-Madeleine

    27.43 MILES

    Founded in the AD 880s on a former Roman and Carolingian site, Vézelay's stunning hilltop basilica was rebuilt between the 11th and 13th centuries. On the…

  • Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    21.15 MILES

    The Italian Renaissance makes a cameo appearance at this imposing château, built in the 1540s by celebrated Italian architect Serlio. The richly painted…

  • Le Château de Bazoches

    Le Château de Bazoches

    26.31 MILES

    Le Château de Bazoches sits magnificently on a hillside with views to Vézelay, 12km to the north. Built in the 13th century and visited by royalty…

  • MuséoParc Alésia

    MuséoParc Alésia

    7.11 MILES

    This sensational interactive museum and historic theme park is well worth the drive from Dijon (67km) or Semur-en-Auxois (16km). This was the historic…

  • Grand Forge du Buffon

    Grand Forge du Buffon

    11.45 MILES

    The beautiful Grand Forge de Buffon sits 23km north of Semur-en-Auxois on the pastoral banks of the Brenne Canal. One of the first fully integrated…

  • Château de Tanlay

    Château de Tanlay

    27.34 MILES

    Dominating the northern edge of the tranquil riverside village of Tanlay, the elegant French Renaissance-style Château de Tanlay is surrounded by a wide…

View more attractions

Nearby Côte d'Or attractions

1. MuséoParc Alésia

7.11 MILES

This sensational interactive museum and historic theme park is well worth the drive from Dijon (67km) or Semur-en-Auxois (16km). This was the historic…

2. Abbaye de Fontenay

10.63 MILES

Founded in 1118 and enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site, Fontenay Abbey offers a fascinating glimpse of the austere, serene surroundings in which…

3. Grand Forge du Buffon

11.45 MILES

The beautiful Grand Forge de Buffon sits 23km north of Semur-en-Auxois on the pastoral banks of the Brenne Canal. One of the first fully integrated…

4. Musée de la Résistance en Morvan

18.45 MILES

Commemorating the Morvan's role as a major stronghold for the Resistance during WWII, this museum chronicles key events and characters with photos, maps,…

5. Maison des Hommes et des Paysages

18.46 MILES

This thoughtfully organised museum invites visitors to contemplate the interplay between humans and the Morvan's landscapes over the centuries. Exhibits…

6. Collégiale St-Lazare

19.9 MILES

Eight centuries ago, masses of pilgrims flocked here thanks to a piece of the skull of St Lazarus, believed to provide protection from leprosy. The early…

7. Tour de l'Horloge

19.93 MILES

This solid, 15th-century clock tower spans the old city's main thoroughfare.

8. Musée de l'Avallonnais

19.96 MILES

Founded in 1862, this wonderful small museum displays a series of expressionist watercolours by Georges Rouault (1871–1958) and an excellent art-deco…