A stained-glass window (1927) and a plaque commemorating American soldiers who fell in France in WWI are inside this twin-towered, Gothic collegiate church.
Collégiale Notre Dame
Côte d'Or
Nearby Côte d'Or attractions
7.11 MILES
This sensational interactive museum and historic theme park is well worth the drive from Dijon (67km) or Semur-en-Auxois (16km). This was the historic…
10.63 MILES
Founded in 1118 and enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site, Fontenay Abbey offers a fascinating glimpse of the austere, serene surroundings in which…
11.45 MILES
The beautiful Grand Forge de Buffon sits 23km north of Semur-en-Auxois on the pastoral banks of the Brenne Canal. One of the first fully integrated…
4. Musée de la Résistance en Morvan
18.45 MILES
Commemorating the Morvan's role as a major stronghold for the Resistance during WWII, this museum chronicles key events and characters with photos, maps,…
5. Maison des Hommes et des Paysages
18.46 MILES
This thoughtfully organised museum invites visitors to contemplate the interplay between humans and the Morvan's landscapes over the centuries. Exhibits…
19.9 MILES
Eight centuries ago, masses of pilgrims flocked here thanks to a piece of the skull of St Lazarus, believed to provide protection from leprosy. The early…
19.93 MILES
This solid, 15th-century clock tower spans the old city's main thoroughfare.
19.96 MILES
Founded in 1862, this wonderful small museum displays a series of expressionist watercolours by Georges Rouault (1871–1958) and an excellent art-deco…