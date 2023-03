Seven RAF men (the crew of a bomber shot down near here in 1944) and 20 résistants are buried in the neatly tended Maquis Bernard Résistance Cemetery. It's surrounded by the dense forests in which British paratroops operated with Free French forces. The nearby drop zone is marked with signs. The cemetery is about 8km southwest of Montsauche-les-Settons (via the D977) and 5.6km east of Oroux-en-Morvan (via the D12), near the hamlet of Savelot.