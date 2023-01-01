Château de Sully

Hidden away in the countryside 15km northeast of Autun, this Renaissance-style château has a beautifully furnished interior and a lovely English-style garden. It was the birthplace of Marshal MacMahon, Duke of Magenta and president of France from 1873 to 1879, whose ancestors fled Ireland several centuries ago and whose descendants still occupy the property. With advance notice, guided visits in English can be arranged. You'll need your own vehicle to get here. From Autun, follow the D973 and D326.