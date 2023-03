Don't miss this superb collection of Gallo-Roman artefacts, 12th-century Romanesque art, 15th-century paintings and modern art including work by Maurice Denis, Jean Dubuffet and Joan Miró. The indisputable masterpiece here is the Temptation of Eve, an unusually sensual (for its time) stone bas-relief by Gislebertus, recently returned from a two-year stint at the Louvre.