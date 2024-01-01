At the edge of town you'll find the impressive remains of two of Augustodunum's four Roman gates. The northern Porte d'Arroux was constructed during Constantine's reign, wholly without mortar. It supports four semicircular arches of the sort that put the 'Roman' in Romanesque: two for vehicles and two for pedestrians.
Porte d'Arroux
Burgundy
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.43 MILES
For anyone who's ever read an Astérix comic book and wondered how France's Celtic people really lived, Bibracte is a must-see. This hilltop stronghold of…
1.02 MILES
Originally Romanesque, this cathedral was built in the 12th century to house the sacred relics of St Lazarus. Over the main doorway, the famous Romanesque…
Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune
25.93 MILES
Built in 1443, this magnificent Gothic hospital (until 1971) is famously topped by stunning turrets and pitched rooftops covered in multicoloured tiles…
18.25 MILES
Conical towers and multicoloured tile roofs rise from thick woods above the ancient village of La Rochepot. This marvellous medieval fortress offers fab…
24 MILES
For many red-wine lovers, a visit to this superb château 3km south of Beaune is the ultimate Burgundian pilgrimage. The impressive cellars contain many…
22.62 MILES
One of the prettiest of the Côte de Beaune châteaux, Château de Meursault has beautiful grounds and produces some of the most prestigious white wines in…
0.99 MILES
Don't miss this superb collection of Gallo-Roman artefacts, 12th-century Romanesque art, 15th-century paintings and modern art including work by Maurice…
26.06 MILES
Opened in 2017 to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Unesco's recognition of Burgundy's vineyards as a World Heritage Site, this free interpretive…
Nearby Burgundy attractions
0.34 MILES
Long associated (wrongly) with the Roman God Janus, this 24m-high temple in the middle of farmland 800m north of the train station is thought to have…
0.53 MILES
At Autun's northeastern edge you'll find the impressive remains of Porte St-André, one of Augustodunum's original four Roman gates.
0.83 MILES
Let your imagination run wild at this ancient theatre, designed to hold 16,000 people; try picturing the place filled with cheering (or jeering), toga…
0.99 MILES
Don't miss this superb collection of Gallo-Roman artefacts, 12th-century Romanesque art, 15th-century paintings and modern art including work by Maurice…
1.02 MILES
Originally Romanesque, this cathedral was built in the 12th century to house the sacred relics of St Lazarus. Over the main doorway, the famous Romanesque…
9.12 MILES
Hidden away in the countryside 15km northeast of Autun, this Renaissance-style château has a beautifully furnished interior and a lovely English-style…
7. Museum of Celtic Civilisation
11.88 MILES
Adjacent to the ancient Celtic stronghold of Bibracte, the excellent Museum of Celtic Civilisation is housed in a minimalist modern structure designed by…
12.43 MILES
For anyone who's ever read an Astérix comic book and wondered how France's Celtic people really lived, Bibracte is a must-see. This hilltop stronghold of…