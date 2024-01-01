Porte d'Arroux

Burgundy

LoginSave

At the edge of town you'll find the impressive remains of two of Augustodunum's four Roman gates. The northern Porte d'Arroux was constructed during Constantine's reign, wholly without mortar. It supports four semicircular arches of the sort that put the 'Roman' in Romanesque: two for vehicles and two for pedestrians.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Archaeological sites in Bibracte.

    Bibracte

    12.43 MILES

    For anyone who's ever read an Astérix comic book and wondered how France's Celtic people really lived, Bibracte is a must-see. This hilltop stronghold of…

  • Saint-Lazare Cathedral in Autun, France.

    Cathédrale St-Lazare

    1.02 MILES

    Originally Romanesque, this cathedral was built in the 12th century to house the sacred relics of St Lazarus. Over the main doorway, the famous Romanesque…

  • Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune

    Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune

    25.93 MILES

    Built in 1443, this magnificent Gothic hospital (until 1971) is famously topped by stunning turrets and pitched rooftops covered in multicoloured tiles…

  • Château de la Rochepot

    Château de la Rochepot

    18.25 MILES

    Conical towers and multicoloured tile roofs rise from thick woods above the ancient village of La Rochepot. This marvellous medieval fortress offers fab…

  • The historic Pommard Castle in the Burgundy region of France.

    Château de Pommard

    24 MILES

    For many red-wine lovers, a visit to this superb château 3km south of Beaune is the ultimate Burgundian pilgrimage. The impressive cellars contain many…

  • Chateau de Meursault.

    Château de Meursault

    22.62 MILES

    One of the prettiest of the Côte de Beaune châteaux, Château de Meursault has beautiful grounds and produces some of the most prestigious white wines in…

  • Musée Rolin

    Musée Rolin

    0.99 MILES

    Don't miss this superb collection of Gallo-Roman artefacts, 12th-century Romanesque art, 15th-century paintings and modern art including work by Maurice…

  • Maison des Climats

    Maison des Climats

    26.06 MILES

    Opened in 2017 to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Unesco's recognition of Burgundy's vineyards as a World Heritage Site, this free interpretive…

View more attractions

Nearby Burgundy attractions

1. Temple de Janus

0.34 MILES

Long associated (wrongly) with the Roman God Janus, this 24m-high temple in the middle of farmland 800m north of the train station is thought to have…

2. Porte St-André

0.53 MILES

At Autun's northeastern edge you'll find the impressive remains of Porte St-André, one of Augustodunum's original four Roman gates.

3. Théâtre Romain

0.83 MILES

Let your imagination run wild at this ancient theatre, designed to hold 16,000 people; try picturing the place filled with cheering (or jeering), toga…

4. Musée Rolin

0.99 MILES

Don't miss this superb collection of Gallo-Roman artefacts, 12th-century Romanesque art, 15th-century paintings and modern art including work by Maurice…

5. Cathédrale St-Lazare

1.02 MILES

Originally Romanesque, this cathedral was built in the 12th century to house the sacred relics of St Lazarus. Over the main doorway, the famous Romanesque…

6. Château de Sully

9.12 MILES

Hidden away in the countryside 15km northeast of Autun, this Renaissance-style château has a beautifully furnished interior and a lovely English-style…

7. Museum of Celtic Civilisation

11.88 MILES

Adjacent to the ancient Celtic stronghold of Bibracte, the excellent Museum of Celtic Civilisation is housed in a minimalist modern structure designed by…

8. Bibracte

12.43 MILES

For anyone who's ever read an Astérix comic book and wondered how France's Celtic people really lived, Bibracte is a must-see. This hilltop stronghold of…