Adjacent to the ancient Celtic stronghold of Bibracte, the excellent Museum of Celtic Civilisation is housed in a minimalist modern structure designed by Pierre-Louis Faloci. Exhibits explain the technologies, such as a sophisticated system of ramparts, and culture of the Celtic Gauls throughout Europe, and also display finds from the site. During the high season there are guided tours and lecture/workshop programs. A Zen-feeling cafe provides set meals and picnic baskets.