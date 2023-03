This fantastic museum in the exquisite townhouse of Nobel Prize–winning pacifist writer Romain Rolland (1866–1944) holds the collection of Christian Zervos (1889–1970), an art critic, gallerist and friend of many modern art luminaries. He and his wife Yvonne collected paintings, sculptures and mobiles by Calder, Giacometti, Kandinsky, Léger, Miró and Picasso (for whom he created a pivotal 22-volume catalogue).