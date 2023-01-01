Chantier Médiéval de Guédelon

At this unique medieval building site, a team of skilled artisans, aided by archaeologists, has been diligently working since 1997 to build a fortified castle using only 13th-century techniques. No electricity or power tools here: stone is quarried on-site using iron hand tools forged by a team of blacksmiths, who also produce vital items such as door hinges. Clay for tiles is fired for three days using locally cut wood, and mortar is transported in freshly woven wicker baskets.

You can tour the site on your own or sign up for a guided visit (€3) in French or English. Wear closed shoes, as the site is often a sea of muck. Child-oriented activities include stone carving (using especially soft stone).

Guédelon is 45km southwest of Auxerre and 7km southwest of St-Sauveur-en-Puisaye, with plenty of signposts to guide you as you draw near. Admission is discounted if you purchase online.