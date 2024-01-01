Hôtel de Ville

Flanked by colourful half-timbered buildings, Auxerre's town hall forms the centrepiece of the medieval centre's most attractive square.

  • Entrance of Saint Mary Magadalene abbey in Vezelay, France.

    Basilique Ste-Madeleine

    24.24 MILES

    Founded in the AD 880s on a former Roman and Carolingian site, Vézelay's stunning hilltop basilica was rebuilt between the 11th and 13th centuries. On the…

  • Pontigny Abbey.

    Abbaye de Pontigny

    10.31 MILES

    Founded in 1114, Abbaye de Pontigny rises from the lush mustard fields 15km north of Chablis. The spectacular abbatiale (abbey church) is one of the last…

  • Saint Germain Abbey in Auxerre.

    Abbaye St-Germain

    0.33 MILES

    This ancient abbey with its dramatic flying buttresses began as a basilica above the tomb of St Germain, the 5th-century bishop who made Auxerre an…

  • Fosse Dionne - the karst spring located in the center of Tonnerre, France.

    Fosse Dionne

    19.08 MILES

    Some 200L of water per second gushes from Fosse Dionne, a natural spring near the centre of Tonnerre that was sacred to the Celts and whose vivid blue…

  • The clock tower in Auxerre, France.

    Tour de l'Horloge

    0.03 MILES

    In the heart of Auxerre's partly medieval commercial precinct, the golden, spire-topped Tour de l'Horloge was built in 1483 as part of the city's…

  • Chantier Médiéval de Guédelon

    Chantier Médiéval de Guédelon

    24.29 MILES

    At this unique medieval building site, a team of skilled artisans, aided by archaeologists, has been diligently working since 1997 to build a fortified…

  • Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    Château d'Ancy-le-Franc

    27.58 MILES

    The Italian Renaissance makes a cameo appearance at this imposing château, built in the 1540s by celebrated Italian architect Serlio. The richly painted…

  • Cathédrale St-Étienne

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    0.18 MILES

    This vast Gothic cathedral and its stately 68m-high bell tower dominate Auxerre's skyline. The choir, ambulatory and some of the vivid stained-glass…

