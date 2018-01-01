Skip the Line: Chateau d'Angers Ticket

Make your own way to the Chateau d'Angers in the Loire Valley and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the magnificent castle. The fortress dates back to 1230 and was commissioned by regent Blanche of Castile and her young son, Saint Louis. The original ramparts, measuring around half a kilometer in length and featuring 17 shale and limestone towers, to dissuade potential attackers, were reconstructed in the late 16th century, with pepperpot towers added to the roofs, giving the château its current appearance. The fortress was intermittently occupied by the Dukes of Anjou in the 14th and 15th centuries, wealthy princes and close friends of the king of France who were prolific builders and art-lovers. Louis I, Duke of Anjou, commissioned the Apocalypse Tapestry in 1375. Originally measuring 140 metres in length (of which 100 metres currently preserved and on display), this tapestry illustrates the story of the Apocalypse from the Book of Revelation by Saint John (the final book of the Old Testament). The fortress was also used as barracks until the middle of the 20th century. After the army finally deserted the building in 1947, it was opened to the public and the Apocalypse Tapestry, which René of Anjou had left to Anjou Cathedral, was returned to the fortress. The grounds of the fortress include a vineyard, vegetable garden, rose garden, hydrangea garden, and a hanging garden with medicinal and tincture plant.