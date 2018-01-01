Welcome to Angers
Top experiences in Angers
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Angers activities
3-Day Mont St-Michel and Loire Castles from Paris
Depart Paris and head through the Normandy countryside to the historic Mont St-Michel. Enjoy a guided tour of the interior of the Abbey, then explore the streets and alleyways in your own free time and soak up the atmosphere at your leisure.Travel to Angers and take in views of the 9th-century Château d'Angers before continuing onward to tour the Château de Langeais and the Château du Clos Lucé. Wander the ground of the Château Villandry and admire the beautiful gardens there. End your day with a visit to the ancient town of Tours.Take a guided tour of Château de Chenonceau then travel on to Cheverny for lunch. End your tour with a guided visit of the Château de Chambord, widely considered to be the finest in the Loire Valley.A knowledgeable guide, round-trip coach transport and overnight accommodation are included, as well as some meals.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Angers
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Angers, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Angers city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
Skip the Line: Chateau d'Angers Ticket
Make your own way to the Chateau d'Angers in the Loire Valley and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the magnificent castle. The fortress dates back to 1230 and was commissioned by regent Blanche of Castile and her young son, Saint Louis. The original ramparts, measuring around half a kilometer in length and featuring 17 shale and limestone towers, to dissuade potential attackers, were reconstructed in the late 16th century, with pepperpot towers added to the roofs, giving the château its current appearance. The fortress was intermittently occupied by the Dukes of Anjou in the 14th and 15th centuries, wealthy princes and close friends of the king of France who were prolific builders and art-lovers. Louis I, Duke of Anjou, commissioned the Apocalypse Tapestry in 1375. Originally measuring 140 metres in length (of which 100 metres currently preserved and on display), this tapestry illustrates the story of the Apocalypse from the Book of Revelation by Saint John (the final book of the Old Testament). The fortress was also used as barracks until the middle of the 20th century. After the army finally deserted the building in 1947, it was opened to the public and the Apocalypse Tapestry, which René of Anjou had left to Anjou Cathedral, was returned to the fortress. The grounds of the fortress include a vineyard, vegetable garden, rose garden, hydrangea garden, and a hanging garden with medicinal and tincture plant.
Loire Valley Cycling
Each summer, the Tour de France races across the country, giving a select group of very talented cyclists a chance to see the country from a blurry perspective. On this cycling tour of the Loire Valley, knowing the difference between a front derailleur and a rear dropout isn't necessary. Hop on a bike and experience ornate châteaux, rustic markets, vineyards, and rural Gallic charm. Think of this as the perfect combination of slow food, fine wines, and remote country tracks – ideal for seeing the inspiring scenery.