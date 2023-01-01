Parc Polaire

Get close to scampering chamois, Greenland huskies and wild horses on two-hour guided walking tours around this nature park in Chaux-Neuve, 25km southwest of Métabief. Fantastically caring staff ensure a safe distance – that is, fenced off from yaks, several feet from horned stags, but within belly-rubbing distance of husky dogs.

Most are native beasts, though a few (like bison) came from elsewhere in Europe. All animals were either born in captivity or moved from other parks.

The park is closed on some weekdays in May, June and between October and January, check the calendar on their website.