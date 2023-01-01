Louis Pasteur (1822–95), who developed the first rabies vaccine and, of course, pasteurisation, spent his first three years in Dole. His childhood home in the tanner's district, where his father set up shop in 1816, has housed the Musée Pasteur since 1923. Here you can see Pasteur's cot and first drawings, and play games based around his life and work.

Regular, direct trains connect Besançon with Dole (€10, 30 minutes). Alternatively you can drive the Route Pasteur (www.terredelouispasteur.fr) between Dole and Molain, touring various landmarks in the life of the luminary biologist.