Musée de la Vigne et du Vin du Jura

The Jura Mountains

The history behind the Jura's prized vin jaune (barrel-matured wine with a distinctive yellow hue) is told at this understated museum, between the turrets of the golden-hued Château Pécauld. Methods of viticulture are explained in detail between these 13th-century walls, including a short video presentation.

