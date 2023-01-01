The salty history of the Jura is well-explained in the town of Salins-les-Bains, which derives its very name from the salt trade. Step inside the Grande Saline's salt museum to learn about the medieval salt trade that made the town rich, and gawp at antique pans, pumps and other salt-processing equipment. It's more illuminating to join an hour-long guided tour; there are between two and 12 daily tours in French, while English-language tours are at 12.15pm between July and mid-September.

Salins-les-Bains lies 15km southeast of Arc-et-Senans, which is home to an even more impressive salty sight, the Saline Royale.