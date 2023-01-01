Cloître des Cordeliers

Within the ruined cloisters of a 14th-century Franciscan monastery, winery Les Cordeliers has made sparkling Crémant de Bordeaux wine in its ancient cellars for over a century. Twice-daily walking tours of the cellars (€11 including tastings of three wines, 1½ hours) take in a fraction of the 3km of subterranean tunnels; mid-April to October there are also tuk-tuk tours (€20 including one flute of Crémant, 80 minutes). Admission to the gardens and atmospheric ruins is free.