For captivating views of the hilltop hamlet, borrow one of four keys from the tourist office to climb the 196 spiralling steps of this 68m-high bell tower, built to crown subterranean rock church Église Monolithe (only open to guided tours) during the 12th to 15th centuries. Village and vineyard views from the top of its Flamboyant Gothic spire are beautiful – on a clear day you can spot Bordeaux.