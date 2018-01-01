Prestige Visit of Château Royal de Cognac with Tasting in Cognac

Meet your guide in the afternoon and start your tour of the Royal Château de Cognac. The visit is divided in two high points: the first one involves the history of France, and the second one the elaboration of the Baron Otard cognac. In the first part, you will learn, thanks to your professional guide, about the Château de Cognac, located in Cognac city, which is a 13th century historical monument and a French history memorial. Hear about the history of France from the 13th to the 19th century, and discover the prestigious State Room, where King Francis 1st hosted his guests. At the end of the 18th century, the Chateau was purchased by Baron Otard. The Château is known for its exceptional environment, temperature and humid condition, perfect for ageing spirits. You will explore the humid cellars in the depth of Château where the best eaux-de-vie are still ageing today with the exceptional natural conditions. You will end your tour in the Chateau with a tasting of two different types of cognac: Baron Otard VSOP and XO Gold. The Château de Cognac is ideally located at 90 minutes drive away from Bordeaux and Poitiers and 50 minutes drive away from the Atlantic Coast.