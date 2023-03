The 1970s Brutalist architecture of this art museum, built from reinforced concrete, is a shock after the elegance of its ancient episcopal neighbours. Inside, prehistoric, Roman and medieval artefacts mingle with art from the 14th to 20th centuries. Jean-Baptiste Pierre's magnificent Aurore et Tithon (1747) and several signed statues by sculptor Camille Claudel (1864–1943), artist model and companion to Renoir, are highlights. Occasional temporary exhibitions too.