Église Notre Dame la Grande

The celebrated western façade of this Romanesque church was exquisitely sculpted in soft gold stone between 1115 and 1130. Spot the temptation of Adam and Eve, the Nativity, the 12 Apostles and many other biblical scenes – at their most spectacular in summer when a colourful 15-minute light show, evoking the medieval tradition of painting churches, is projected onto the façade. The painted columns inside the church today date to 1851.

The earliest parts of the church date to the 11th century. Three of the five choir chapels were added in the 15th century, with six chapels along the northern wall of the nave added in the 16th century.