The town's grand Gothic cathedral safeguards beautiful 13th-century oak-carved choir stalls, an 18th-century organ with more than 3000 pipes and exceptional stained glass: the 12th-century window (1160–70) illustrating the Crucifixion and the Ascension at the far end of the choir is one of the oldest in France. It was given to the cathedral by Eleanor of Aquitaine and Henry II Plantagenet, King of England, who wed here in 1152.