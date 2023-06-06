Poitiers

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A general view of the city of Poitiers with the cathedral of Saint Pierre at the top of the hill, Poitiers, Vienne, Poitou-Charentes, France, Europe

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

History-steeped Poitiers was founded by the Pictones, a Gaulish tribe, and rose to prominence as the former capital of Poitou. A pivotal turning point came in AD 732, when somewhere near Poitiers (the exact site is not known) the cavalry of Charles Martel defeated the Muslim forces of Abd ar-Rahman, governor of Córdoba, thus ending Muslim attempts to conquer France. Until the Revolution, this sublimely beautiful city was known as the 'town of 100 bell towers'; the remarkable Romanesque churches that remain today are in part a legacy of Eleanor of Aquitaine's financial support.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Église Notre Dame la Grande

    Église Notre Dame la Grande

    Poitiers

    The celebrated western façade of this Romanesque church was exquisitely sculpted in soft gold stone between 1115 and 1130. Spot the temptation of Adam and…

  • Palais de Justice

    Palais de Justice

    Poitiers

    Today it houses the law courts, but nearly a thousand years ago this stunning building was the seat of the Counts of Poitou and Dukes of Aquitaine. Its…

  • Musée Ste-Croix

    Musée Ste-Croix

    Poitiers

    The 1970s Brutalist architecture of this art museum, built from reinforced concrete, is a shock after the elegance of its ancient episcopal neighbours…

  • Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Poitiers

    The town's grand Gothic cathedral safeguards beautiful 13th-century oak-carved choir stalls, an 18th-century organ with more than 3000 pipes and…

  • Baptistère St-Jean

    Baptistère St-Jean

    Poitiers

    Constructed in the 4th and 5th centuries on Roman foundations, this ginger-stone baptistery formed part of the episcopal ensemble with the cathedral, 100m…

  • Église St-Hilaire le Grand

    Église St-Hilaire le Grand

    Poitiers

    Consecrated in 1049, used as a warehouse during the Revolution and partly rebuilt in the 19th century, this grandiose Romanesque church appears on Unesco…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Poitiers with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Poitiers