Palais de Justice

Today it houses the law courts, but nearly a thousand years ago this stunning building was the seat of the Counts of Poitou and Dukes of Aquitaine. Its most impressive feature is the dining hall constructed in the late 12th century by that local lass with big dreams, Eleanor of Aquitaine.

In its time this 50m-long dining hall was considered one of the largest in Europe. Despite the rather dull proceedings that normally take place inside the building today, it's possible to visit and relive the pomp of medieval Poitiers.