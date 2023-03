From the turn of the 20th century until the 1950s, soap was a buoyant business in Salon, making fortunes for manufacturers such as Marius Fabre. Run by three generations of the same family, the Savonnerie Marius Fabre, dating from 1900, paints a vivid portrait of the industry with its small museum. Naturally there's a shop – fragrant and artfully arranged.

There are free tours of the nearby factory twice daily from Monday to Friday in July and August, and three times a week the rest of the year.