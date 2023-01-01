Maison de Nostradamus

Michel de Nostredame, popularly known as the prognosticator Nostradamus, lived here from 1547 until his death in 1566. A physician and philosopher, he married a rich widow and churned out some of his most famous work here. Scrolls of his prophecies line the walls, while often macabre wax figures recreate key scenes from his life, accompanied by piped commentary in several languages (tell the front desk what language you'd like and they'll run it on the next available loop).