Le Château de la Reine Jeanne

Built in the 10th century to consolidate land 'reconquered' from the Moors, this ruined castle originally bore the name Ventabren – the village growing around it for security. Later named for its mistress Jeanne, Queen of Naples and Countess of Provence, it was largely dismantled in Revolutionary times (much of its stone still adorns village houses), then restored in the 1980s.

It's an interesting and romantic ruin to explore. When lit up, lording it over the village, it can be an impressive sight.