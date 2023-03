The Abbaye de Silvacane is one of a trio of medieval abbeys built in Provence by Cistercian monks. Constructed between 1175 and 1230, it has all the hallmarks of the Romanesque style, from the unadorned chapel to the peaceful cloister. Today it hosts concerts and art exhibitions.

It's about 13km drive from Lauris; follow the D973 towards Cadenet, and cross the river onto the D943 and D561.