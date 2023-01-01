Square René Viviani

Opened in 1928 on the site of the former graveyard of adjoining church Église St-Julien le Pauvre, this picturesque little park is home to the oldest tree in Paris, a black locust (Robinia pseudoacacia). Royal gardener Jean Robin planted it here in 1602 following a trip to the American colonies. It has been severely pruned back but, despite initial appearances, it is still alive. A fountain by Georges Jeanclos installed in 1995 depicts the legend of St Julien.