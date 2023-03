Distances from Paris to every part of metropolitan France are measured from this bronze star embedded in the paving stones of the vast square in front of Notre Dame, which is expected to re-open to the public after the mammoth fire clean-up, in spring 2020. (Note that when the square is packed it can be a challenge to locate.) The square also is graced by a statue of Charlemagne (AD 742–814), emperor of the Franks, on horseback.