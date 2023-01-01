Crypte Archéologique

Beneath the large square in front of the Notre Dame cathedral slumbers an archaeological crypt. The 117m-long and 28m-wide area displays the remains of structures built on this site during the Gallo-Roman period, a 4th-century enclosure wall, the foundations of the medieval foundlings hospice and a few of the original sewers sunk by Haussmann. Off-limits since Notre Dame's catastrophic fire of April 2019, the crypt and surrounding square is expected to reopen by spring of 2020.