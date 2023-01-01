Musée National du Moyen Âge

Latin Quarter

The National Museum of the Middle Ages is undergoing renovations through at least mid-2021. It will close completely for a minimum six months starting in June 2020; at other times it will be partially open. Check the website for updates.

It showcases a series of sublime treasures, from medieval statuary, stained glass and objets d'art to its celebrated series of tapestries, The Lady with the Unicorn (1500). Other highlights include ornate 15th-century mansion Hôtel de Cluny and the frigidarium (cold room) of an enormous Roman-era bathhouse.

Designed by architect Bernard Desmoulin, the contemporary entrance building houses the ticket office, bookshop, souvenir boutique and visitors' cloakroom. When renovation works are complete, the museum will have a state-of-the-art layout with enhanced explanatory panels and interactive displays, and will again provide access to the Hôtel de Cluny's 1st floor, late-Gothic chapel, La Chapelle de l'Hôtel de Cluny, with rich carvings of Christ on the cross, 13 angels, and floral and foliage ornaments.

Outside are the museum's beautiful medieval gardens.

