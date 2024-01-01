The Sorbonne university’s distinctive domed church was built between 1635 and 1642. The remains of Cardinal Richelieu (1585–1642) lie in a tomb with an effigy of a cardinal’s hat suspended above. You may visit only on a 1½-hour guided tour (in French; €15); see the website for information on booking.
Chapelle de la Sorbonne
Latin Quarter
