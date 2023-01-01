Arthur Rimbaud's 1871 poem Le Bateau Ivre (The Drunken Boat), depicting a fantastical and frightening sea voyage of a sinking boat from the first-person narration of the boat itself using rich imagery and symbolism, occupies a 300m-long wall spanning an entire block in the heart of St-Germain. Rimbaud wrote the poem at age 16 after being inspired by Jules Verne's recently published novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. The 100-line poem was hand painted on the wall in 2012.