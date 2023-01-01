Parc Montsouris

This sprawling lakeside park planted with horse-chestnut, yew, cedar, weeping beech and buttonwood trees is delightful picnic spot and has endearing playground areas. Tip: after your visit, wander the neighbouring 1920s-built Cité Universitaire (student halls of residence), south of the park, as well as rue Georges Braque, impasse Nansouty and rue du Parc de Montsouris, immediately to the west – with their paved roads and stately, ivy-clad houses, they offer a real sense of escape.

An abandoned section of the Petite Ceinture railway line runs through the park.