Is this southern Paris' best-kept secret? This micro-neighbourhood a stone's throw east of Parc Montsouris is a gem to wander. Built in the 1920s, the Floral City comprises five streets that were all named after flowers (Iris, Wisteria, Bindweed, Orchid, Volubilis). They are paved and flanked with small houses whose façades are covered with ivy, vines and flowers, which adds to the serene atmosphere. A superb place to explore early in the morning when everything seems to stand still.