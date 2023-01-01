Musée Jacquemart-André

The home of art collectors Nélie Jacquemart and Édouard André, this opulent late-19th-century residence combines elements from different eras – seen here in the presence of Greek and Roman antiquities, Egyptian artefacts, period furnishings and portraits by Dutch masters. Its 16 rooms offer an absorbing glimpse of the lifestyle of Parisian high society: from the library, hung with canvases by Rembrandt and Van Dyck, to the marvellous Jardin d’Hiver – a glass-paned garden room backed by a magnificent double-helix staircase.

Upstairs is more art – an impressive collection of Italian Renaissance works by Botticelli, Donatello and Titian, among others. Admission is more expensive during temporary exhibitions.

Be sure to visit its salon de thé (tea room; open 11.45am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, from 11am Saturday and Sunday), which serves lunch, brunch and pastries to match the extravagant decor.