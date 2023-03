Erected for the 1900 Exposition Universelle (World’s Fair), the Grand Palais is topped by a huge 8.5-tonne art nouveau glass roof. It hosts some of Paris’ biggest art exhibitions, but its role as a 2024 Olympic venue will see it close for renovations from January 2021 to mid-2024. During its closure, a temporary Grand Palais will set up on the Champ de Mars adjacent to the Eiffel Tower.