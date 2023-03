Built for the 1900 Exposition Universelle (World’s Fair) to link the Grand Palais and Petit Palais with Les Invalides on the Left Bank, this Beaux Arts–style single-span steel bridge – a listed historical monument – is emblazoned with cherubs and nymphs, with four 17m-high pylons topped with statues of gilded winged horses. From the bridge there are sensational views of the Eiffel Tower. Art nouveau lamps illuminate it at night.