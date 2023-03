Descending rustic, uneven staircases (by the white-marble Alfred de Musset sculpture on av Franklin D Roosevelt, or the upper garden off cours la Reine) brings you to the tiny 0.7-hectare Jardin de la Nouvelle France, an unexpected wonderland of lilacs, and lemon, orange, maple and weeping beech trees. There's a wildlife-filled pond, waterfall, wooden footbridge and benches to soak up the serenity.