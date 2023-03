Reaching 11m high and weighing 61 tonnes, this bronze, aluminium and stainless steel sculpture of an outsized hand holding aloft a bouquet of colourful, high-gloss tulips was gifted to the city of Paris by its creator, American artist Jeff Koons, following the 2015 terrorist attacks. It was installed opposite the Petit Palais in 2019, with 80% of the commercial copyright proceeds going to the victims' families.