Marked by a neoclassical rotunda at its main bd Courcelles entrance, beautiful Parc Monceau sprawls over 8.2 lush hectares. It was laid out by Louis Carrogis Carmontelle in 1778–79 in English style with winding paths, ponds and flower beds. An Egyptian-style pyramid is the only original folly remaining today, but other distinctive features include a bridge modelled after Venice's Rialto, a Renaissance arch and a Corinthian colonnade. There are play areas, a carousel and scheduled puppet shows for kids.

Throughout the park, look out for statues including those depicting composers Frédéric Chopin and Charles-François Gounod (known for 'Ave Maria'), and writer Guy de Maupassant.

In 1797, André-Jacques Garnerin made history by landing the world's first parachute jump (from a hot-air balloon) in the park.