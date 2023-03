The recently renovated Cernuschi Museum comprises an excellent and rare collection of ancient Chinese art (funerary statues, bronzes, ceramics), much of which pre-dates the Tang dynasty (618–907), in addition to diverse pieces from Japan. Milan banker and philanthropist Henri Cernuschi (1821–96), who settled in Paris before the unification of Italy, assembled the collection during an 1871–73 world tour.

Temporary exhibitions command an admission fee (adult/reduced €9/7).