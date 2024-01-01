Originally Queen Victoria’s wintering palace, this monumental edifice was subsequently converted into apartments. In the 1940s Matisse lived here, using one unit as a studio and another as his home, and it was here that the artist passed away in 1954. Visitors can admire the building from the outside while waiting for a bus downhill from the Matisse Museum.
Le Régina
Nice
Contact
Address
