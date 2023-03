This cool old 19th-century railway station was originally built to provide train service from Nice into the Alps. A century later, when it was replaced by the nearby Gare de Provence, it was threatened with demolition, but the community stepped in to save it. Now it's the site of a new library, a multiplex movie theatre and a planned food court scheduled to open by 2020 – bringing new life to this up-and-coming Libération neighbourhood.